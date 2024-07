Experimental electro-pop artist COBRAH has unveiled SUCCUBUS XXXTENDED, a brand new remix EP available now via Big Beat Records.

SUCCUBUS XXXTENDED – which collects five new spins of tracks originally found on COBRAH’s award-winning Big Beat label debut EP, SUCCUBUS – was heralded this month by “LET’S GET FUCKED (TEQUILA Remix),” an intoxicating take on the EP’s “TEQUILA” featuring the legendary Amanda Lepore.

#iamcobrah