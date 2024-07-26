Misterwives – Nosebleeds: Encore

Today, New York City/Los Angeles-based alt-pop group MisterWives finally share Nosebleeds: Encore, the highly anticipated deluxe version of their 2023 album, Nosebleeds.

Alongside the full project, the band shares the cathartic, empowering female rage anthem and official video “Vultures” featuring PVRIS out everywhere now.

The 17 track album is complete with an astonishing list of all-female collaborators and reworked tracks, including appearances by Betty Who, Pom Pom Squad, Meet Me @ The Altar, Against The Current and more, and a remix by The Aces.

This fall, MisterWives will embark on the MisterWives: Just For One Night! tour with support from Joan, Juliana Madrid, Moody Joody and Meg Smith beginning with the band taking the Austin City Limits stage on October 6 and October 13.

The new album puts the original version of Nosebleeds in a brand new light, with several assists from good friends, rising stars and certified heavy hitters that amplify both the music and the artists themselves. Lee says, “‘Nosebleeds:Encore’ was not only another chance to celebrate our favorite record but a chance to celebrate some of our favorite voices in music. This album was all about setting free suppressed feelings unapologetically so it only felt fitting to create an environment filled with all the incredible women who continuously inspire me to do so.”

Complete with longtime friends and musical heroes, MisterWives is thrilled to present a project that feels true to themselves as they dynamically expand their sound. Lee continues,”It has been the biggest honor putting this project together and having so many artists I look up to lend their magic to these songs, making them better than ever has been the biggest dream come true.”

The powerful “Vultures” featuring PVRIS channels the spirit of Nosebleeds–high energy, unapologetic feminine rage. The cathartic collaboration sees two friends put their strong female bond on full display. When writing, lead singer Mandy Lee says, “I knew we needed someone with as much teeth as the music and there was no one better to do the job than the iconic Lynn Gunn–who didn’t just bring the energy but took the song to a whole new level!”

Gushing over Gunn’s artistry, Lee continues, “Her talent is genuinely one of a kind and having been a fan of her killer voice, songwriting, production, creative vision and love for cats for years finally getting to create together was such a privilege! Bonding over our experiences as women in this industry and getting to channel that divine feminine rage into ‘Vultures’ was as cathartic and empowering as it gets.”

On the video, director Matty Vogel says, “The video for Vultures centers on the crux of the song, being “stuck inside of a game” where we encounter Mandy, Lynn and the audience all lulled or hypnotized into normalcy, falling in line, and becoming part of a system. We shot most of this video in an endless white cyc with clinical overhead lighting and combined it with rotating and moving shots to make you lose your bearings and feel ungrounded. The beat of the Newton’s cradle suspends reality from the first shot, and the viewer is invited to be entranced into an environment where the ground’s not always beneath your feet!”

MisterWives: Just For One Night!

U.S. Fall Tour 2024

Oct. 6 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits @ Zilker Park

Oct. 9 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 13 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits @ Zilker Park

Oct. 15 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC

Oct. 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

Oct. 17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Oct. 19 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Oct. 21 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Oct. 24 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Oct. 26 – Saint Louis, MO – The Hawthorn

Oct. 27 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Oct. 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Oct. 31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Nov. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Nov. 3 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

Nov. 4 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Nov. 7 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

Nov. 8 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

