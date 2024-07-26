Today, Bronx phenom Ice Spice drops her explosive, wildly anticipated official debut album, Y2K!, out now via 10K Projects/Capitol Records.

The GRAMMY®-nominated rapper and pop culture sensation rang in the occasion from the top of the Empire State Building last night, lighting the tower up orange.

Y2K! pulls no punches, knocking down the door with “Phat Butt” as Ice spits over earthquaking bass, “Rap bitch on a pop chart, toastin’ bitches like Pop-Tarts / You’s a flop, bitch, knock it off, where the champagne? I’ma pop it off.” Fans have been celebrating, too, since Ice confirmed features from Travis Scott (“Oh Shhh…”), Gunna (“Bitch I’m Packin’”), and Central Cee on the fast rising “Did It First.”

After a week spent dominating her own city — and a run of European festivals in early July — Ice kicks off the North American leg of her Y2K! WORLD TOUR on July 30 at The Anthem in Washington, DC. The stateside headline run will also include two shows at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City (August 6 and 7) and an evening at the iconic Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles (August 19). See below for the full itinerary.

ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Wed Aug 07 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum *

Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

*Non Live Nation Date

