GloRilla ft  Moneybagg Yo – All Dere

Today, GRAMMY-nominated artist GloRilla released her new video, “All Dere,” featuring her CMG labelmate MoneyBagg Yo.

Continuing her streak of party-starter anthems, Glo enlists MoneyBagg to be her gym partner and help the ladies get their bodies right. Whether it’s Glo transforming into a cycling instructor or MoneyBagg becoming a personal trainer, the CMG stars look to help these women maximize their results in the gym before the end of summer.

Glo’s success this year comes from her 12-track project Ehhthang Ehhthang, which boasts big-name features, ranging from her Song of the Summer collaboration with Megan The Stallion on “Wanna Be” to her team-up with MoneyBagg Yo on “All Dere.” “Wanna Be” later earned the remix treatment when Cardi B was featured on the song, propelling the track back into the top 15 of the Hot 100 upon its release.

