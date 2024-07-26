Cults – To The Ghosts

Cults, the multiplatinum New York duo comprised of multi-instrumentalists Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion— have released their fifth studio album, To the Ghosts out now on Imperial.

The band temper shadowy cinematic soundscapes with flickering melodic singalongs, perfecting their signature vision with this expansive and anticipated new record — their first new full length studio LP in four years.

“Without knowing it, we’ve spent our whole career building a world of our own,” observes Brian. “We just try to create the emotion that we want to feel. This record is another piece of the picture, but the picture isn’t done yet. We’d be in Cults no matter what. It’s the way we live our lives.”

“This is the first record where I would pick up the microphone and sing whatever I was feeling,” recalls Madeline. “The vocals and the lyrics really helped inform the direction rather than the other way around. Every track brings me back to what I was going through at the time.”

Highlights on To the Ghosts include “Left My Keys,” “Crybaby,” “Hung The Moon” and “Onions”.

CULTS TOUR DATES

* Supporting Vampire Weekend

8.1.24 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

8.2.24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

8.3.24 – Chicago, IL @ Official Lollapalooza Afterparty at Outset

8.4.24 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8.6.24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

8.7.24 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

8.9.24 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

8.10.24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

8.12.24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

8.13.24 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

8.15.24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

8.16.24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

8.17.24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

8.18.24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

8.20.24 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

8.21.24 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

8.22.24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

8.24.24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

8.25.24 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

8.26.24 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

8.28.24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

9.19.24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

9.20.24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *

9.21.24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheatre *

9.23.24 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

9.24.24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

9.25.24 – Laval, QE @ Place Bell *

9.27.24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

9.28.24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

9.30.24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10.1.24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10.2.24 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavillion *

10.4.24 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

10.5.24 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

10.6.24 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10.8.24 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

10.9.24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre *

10.11.24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

10.12.24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

10.13.24 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

10.15.24 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

10.17.24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

11.4.24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3

11.5.24 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

11.6.24 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde2

11.8.24 – Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

11.9.24 – Rouen, France @ Le 106

11.10.24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

11.12.24 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

11.13.24 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

11.14.24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ MeetFactory

11.15.24 – Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo

