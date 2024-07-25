Towa Bird – Deep Cut

Today, ascendant alt-rock/pop artist Towa Bird debuts the playful video for her latest single, “Deep Cut.”

The visual goes a long way to capture the singer, songwriter, and guitarist’s one-of-one personality and talent, both of which are on full display in Towa’s just out debut album, American Hero.

Powered by driving punk-pop and nonchalant vocals, “Deep Cut” is a scathing kiss-off that begs to be blasted from car windows. The video comes courtesy of director Haley Appell (Remi Wolf, Blu DeTiger, Tyler, the Creator), who places Towa in a series of overtly green-screened scenes. Towa appears in an oversized pinstripe suit — running through the suburbs, in a bathroom stall, being harassed by a twister, fishing a lagoon, and fronting a band full of Towas.

Made with producers like Alexander 23 (Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae), Luke Niccoli (Carly Rae Jepsen, Gwen Stefani), and Thomas Powers of The Naked and Famous (who worked on “Deep Cut”) American Hero is a feat of explosive guitar work and emotionally potent songwriting. “These songs are me being completely honest about queer love and all its essence; there’s a lot of yearning and vulnerability and dealing with difficult emotions,” says Towa.

On The Road:

9/24 – Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA

9/25 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

9/28 – All Things Go NYC, Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY

9/29 – All Things Go Music Festival, Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

10/1 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

