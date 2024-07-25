Stella Santana – Chasing You Down

Today, singer-songwriter Stella Santana shares her latest single and video, “Chasing You Down,” off her anticipated independent EP Twelve Feet High, out now.

The single follows previously released singles “Easier” and the title track Twelve Feet High. The EP serves as the first offering of her forthcoming EP trilogy.

The focus track, “Chasing You Down,” opens with a softly strummed guitar as it delves into a chase where Stella longs for someone special, encapsulating the overall feel of the new EP’s Summer vibe of warm nights and cruising around with the windows down. The accompanying visual features Stella amidst a beachy backdrop, bringing to life the sultry track.

Stella Santana shares, “I was inspired by Jack White’s “Two Against One.” I’ve always loved that song and I wanted to create the same vibe in my own way.”

