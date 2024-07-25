Mxmtoon – I Hate Texas

Mxmtoon shares new song “I hate Texas.”

“i hate texas”—a fiddle-laced track co-written with nderscores—she shares a post-breakup escape fantasy whose lyrics slip from sweetly poetic (“I haven’t left my apartment in a real long time/I’m making friends with the stars at night”) to unapologetically blunt (“i hate texas/But the exits have more room to run away from you”).

“Working on “i hate texas” felt like when I first started making music, like I was completely in my element,” Maia recalls. “I felt inspired to get a little sarcastic and write a song with some kick to it, just as pure fun.”

Since she was 17-years-old, mxmtoon has made exquisitely catchy pop songs that capture the kind of complex and tender feelings we often keep hidden from the world. Over the years, the Oakland native and now Nashville-based artist’s unguarded self-expression has earned her a devoted global following, led to collaborations with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and Noah Kahan, and propelled her through an expansive career that’s also included hosting a podcast and authoring a graphic novel.

Today mxmtoon is releasing new music, a song that will be featured on her upcoming and soon to be announced third album. It’s not only her strongest work to date but also some of her most personal.

mxmtoon also lent her talents to the LEGO and Guerrilla Games’ Horizon series composing and performing the main song. Titled ‘post-post apocalyptic dance party’ the track manages to work references to LEGO, various aspects of the world of Horizon and even Joris de Man’s ‘Aloy’s Theme’ into the 3 min song. Working with Kellen “Pom Pom” Pomeranz (GRAMMY-award winner) as co-writer and producer, mixed by Laura Sisk (GRAMMY-award winning engineer)) and mastered by Heba Kadry (catalog includes Bjork, Slowdive and Ryuichi Sakamoto), the track has some of the best talent in the industry contributing to its infectious vibe. Strings were recorded at the legendary AIR Studios in London by the same team working on the in-game score.

mxmtoon is currently on a huge stadium tour of North America opening for AJR. All dates are listed below and watch this space for mxmtoon’s next run of headlining dates.

Summer Tour with AJR

7/25 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA *

7/26 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *

7/27 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *

7/29 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC #

7/30 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA *

7/31 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN *

8/2 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC*

8/3 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

* support for AJR

^ headline w/ support from nep

^#headline w/ support from emma harner

#mxmtoon