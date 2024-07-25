Jaz Karis – Safe Flight

Today, South London R&B artist Jaz Karis announces her debut, full length album SAFE FLIGHT will be released on Friday, September 20th via MNRK Music Group.

Accompanying the news, the fourth single from the record, “SUNSET BLVD.”

The debut album, SAFE FLIGHT, takes its name from the messages Jaz receives from family when setting off on international work adventures, recording in LA, shooting music videos in Barbados, partying in Ghana, and returning home to her roots in London. SAFE FLIGHT finds an accomplished, assured artist reflecting on where she’s been and ready to step up to the next level. At once soulful, vibey and poignant, this is an album about embracing possibility, admitting mistakes, and trusting the process.

On the album, Jaz notes: “I am so proud and so happy to announce my debut album SAFE FLIGHT. The whole concept of this album came to me whilst I was working in LA. This past year or so I have traveled back and forth between London & Los Angeles so much that I hadn’t realized how much my life was changing before my eyes. The title SAFE FLIGHT felt fitting due to the amount of times I had heard it this past year, it also felt like I was embarking on a new journey which is exactly what this album has been for me. The majority of this album was created in Los Angeles, bar a few songs made in other places such as New York City, Atlanta & Texas. With only one song being created at home in London, it felt like I really had begun a new chapter in life with this body of work. I wanted the features to also reflect my travels & I’m so fortunate to have had so many stellar artists from across the globe collaborate with me on this. The music also goes into different worlds, but I would like to think that soul runs throughout every song, making them all feel like a flowing body of work. From me to anybody listening, I hope you have a safe flight.”

The fourth single from SAFE FLIGHT, “SUNSET BLVD,” is produced by Multi-Platinum, Multi-Grammy Winning Producer Needlz (Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Drake, Coi Leray) and is meant to evoke feelings of euphoria, blissfulness, and contentment. Important to Karis while writing the song was embodying the sensation of “driving down Sunset Boulevard with the love of your life” and it’s felt deeply in the refrain of “nobody knows me like my baby does, and I’m riding till the wheels fall off.”

#jaz_karis