Anya Marina – Asteroid

Today, acclaimed singer-songwriter Anya Marina shares her video, “Girl Shit,” via Good Rope Records.

Vintage Wurlitzer keyboard and a distorted drum loop are the sole accompaniment to Marina’s avenging angel vocals on the devastating new track about a woman building a powerful inner life. The video is out now on YouTube and the single will hit all other DSPs tomorrow.

“Girl Shit touches on the amazing power of women—and anyone who has gone through betrayal or heartbreak—to grow stronger in spite of these things,” shares Marina. “This song speaks to the incredible power, mystique and strength of women. Girl Shit is about growing up and—thanks to a tight-knit crew of girlfriends—growing strong.”

Musician Heather Larimer of Eux Autres and Corvair and formerly of Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks noted the song is dripping with irony: “‘Girl Shit’ is many ways a direct response to that famous Bossa nova classic written from the male gaze, ‘The Girl From Ipanema.’ It shares the lilting vocals and Latin harmonies, but instead of fetishizing a nubile young woman, it reveres women’s lifelong resilience and survival tactics. It lands each dramatic escalation with a rug-pull, co-opting that phrase used to dismiss female bonds and experiences as merely, ‘girl shit.’ It’s a wickedly clever, raw and heartbreaking song about the true source of women’s power.”

Today, Anya Marina also announces her new album Asteroid, arriving via Good Rope Records on October 25th.

With Asteroid, Marina feels comfortable in her own skin at last, excited to begin again. “Something about these songs feels young,” she says. “I’m finally learning how to take care of myself, how to say no to certain things, how to be more involved in the recording process. I wanted to make the album of my life. And I’ve done that, hands down.”

ANYA MARINA

LIVE 2024

*All Dates w/ Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell Tour Except September 22, co-headline with Matt Pond PA in Portland OR

AUGUST

2 – Grand Ronde, OR – Spirit Mountain Casino

3 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa

17 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Century Casino Cape Girardeau – 7pm

17 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Century Casino Cape Girardeau – 9:30pm

23 – Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino Hotel

24 – Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino Hotel

31 – New Town, ND – 4 Bears Casino and Lodge

SEPTEMBER

14 – Baraboo, WI – Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells

20 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

21 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center For The Arts – 4PM

21 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center For The Arts – 7PM

22 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

