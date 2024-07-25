Ad Infinitum – Abyss

Swiss/German modern metal frontrunners AD INFINITUM redefine their sound as they look to the future with their upcoming album, ‘Abyss,’ out October 11, 2024 via Napalm Records!

Since breaking out into the scene in 2020, AD INFINITUM has experienced a remarkable rise, evolving their musical style with each release. While their earlier offerings showcased a symphonic metal approach, ‘Abyss’ reveals a whole new side of AD INFINITUM, marking their most dynamic, modern and progressive record to date.

Today, the band offers a first taste of what’s to come by unleashing the mesmerizing and catchy opening track, “My Halo”, featuring powerful breakdowns and setting the tone for the album. This first single arrives with a captivating official music video.

AD INFINITUM on “My Halo”:

“Our brand-new single, ‘My Halo’, is out, and with it, the announcement of not only our upcoming album, ‘Abyss,’ but also our next album trilogy. This is our most elaborate, intimate and unapologetic work yet with the AD INFINITUM signature sound, playing with new sounds and swimming in darker waters.”

On the new album ‘Abyss,’ gripping, rhythmic riffs, infectious choruses, heavy breakdowns and singer Melissa Bonny’s inimitable and increasingly versatile vocal approach present the band at the very top of their game – proving that these hard-working, ever-rising stars never fail in surprising their fans and critics alike. AD INFINITUM is Melissa Bonny (vocals), Adrian Thessenvitz (guitars), Korbinian Benedict (bass) and Niklas Müller (drums).

AD INFINITUM on ‘Abyss’:

“Welcome to a new page of the AD INFINITUM story, where a new era begins. A journey connecting three albums, starting in the ominous darkness of ‘ABYSS,’ out on October 11th. The journey will continue through the hope and empowerment found at the ‘SURFACE,’ and end in the freeing and energizing dreamscapes of ‘ELYSIUM.’ We are extremely impatient to present this new record, as well as not only the beautiful artworks and videos depicting its universe, but the captivating visual storyline connecting each video to the next. This is our most elaborate, intimate and unapologetic work yet!”

AD INFINITUM LIVE 2024

Festivals 2024

03.08.24 FI – SaariHelvetti / Tampere

15.08.24 CZ – Rock Castle Festival / Moravský Krumlov

16.08.24 IT – Blera in Rock / Blera

09.05.25 DE – Rock in Rautheim / Braunschweig

Europe & UK – Supporting KAMELOT

w/ Frozen Crown & Blackbriar

11.10.24 NL – Drachten / Poppodium Iduna* – SOLD OUT

12.10.24 NL – Utrecht / Tivoli – SOLD OUT

13.10.24 DE – Munich / Backstage

15.10.24 DE – Berlin / Kesselhaus

17.10.24 SK – Bratislava / Majestic

18.10.24 CZ – Zlin / Rock Cafe

19.10.24 SI – Ljubljana / Kino Siska

20.10.24 IT – Milan / Live Club

22.10.24 ES – Bilbao / Santana 27

23.10.24 ES – Madrid / Riveira

25.10.24 FR – Lyon / La Rayonne

26.10.24 CH – Pratteln / Z7

27.10.24 DE – Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle

29.10.24 DE – Hamburg / Markthalle

30.10.24 DE – Antwerpen / Trix

01.11.24 UK – Wolverhampton / KK‘s

02.11.24 UK – London / Kentish

03.11.24 UK – Manchester / Ritz

* w/ special guest CHARLOTTE WESSELS

AD INFINITUM LIVE 2025

Europe – supporting Eluveitie

w/ INFECTED RAIN

23.01.25: DK, Copenhagen – Amager Bio *

24.01.25: SWE, Gothenburg – Pustervik *

25.01.25: NO, Oslo – Rockefeller Music Hall *

26.01.25: SWE, Stockholm – Klubben Fryshuset *

28.01.25: FI, Helsinki – House Of Culture

29.01.25: FI, Turku – Logomo

30.01.25: FI, Kuopio – Sawohouse Underground

31.01.25: FI, Tampere – Tavara-asema

01.02.25: EST, Tallinn – Helitehas

02.02.25: LV, Riga – Palladium Riga

04.02.25: PL, Krakow – Klub Studio

07.02.25: GR, Thessaloniki – Principal Club Theater

08.02.25: GR, Athens – Gagarin 205

09.02.25: BG, Sofia – Joy Station

11.02.25: SLO, Ljublijana – Kino Siska

13.02.25: AT, Wörgl – Komma VZ

14.02.25: DE, Würzburg – Posthalle

15.02.25: DE, Jena – F-Haus

16.02.25: DE, Hannover – Capitol

* without INFECTED RAIN

