Why Bonnie – Rhyme or Reason

Today, Why Bonnie, the New York-based project of Blair Howerton, unveil the new single/visualizer “Rhyme or Reason” from their upcoming album Wish on the Bone, out August 30th on Fire Talk.

In conjunction, Why Bonnie announce a fall North American tour, with dates in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and more (tickets are on sale this Friday at 10am local time). “Rhyme or Reason” is about regenerating a sense of hope after the loss of Howerton’s brother, which happened just as she was beginning to come into her own as a songwriter. To cope, she wrote song after song, built a catalog despite her suffering, and in doing so, developed a new relationship to spirituality, one that she defines on “Rhyme or Reason.” On the bridge, Howerton warns of what it feels like to lose the warmth of love: it’s like Halley’s Comet, “it comes fast/ And you’ll miss it if you blink.” Of the track, Howerton says: “’Rhyme or Reason’ is about coming to terms with the impermanence of life and how that’s scary but also really beautiful.”

Why Bonnie Tour Dates

Fri. July 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *

Thu. Aug. 29 – Brooklyn NY @ Union Pool ^

Fri. Sep. 20 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

Sat. Sep. 21 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Fouf

Sun. Sep. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

Tue. Sep. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Hideout

Wed. Sep. 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Thu. Sep. 26 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Fri. Sep. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

* w/ poolblood

^ w/ Sex Week

#whybonnie