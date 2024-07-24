Why Bonnie – Rhyme or Reason
Today, Why Bonnie, the New York-based project of Blair Howerton, unveil the new single/visualizer “Rhyme or Reason” from their upcoming album Wish on the Bone, out August 30th on Fire Talk.
In conjunction, Why Bonnie announce a fall North American tour, with dates in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and more (tickets are on sale this Friday at 10am local time). “Rhyme or Reason” is about regenerating a sense of hope after the loss of Howerton’s brother, which happened just as she was beginning to come into her own as a songwriter. To cope, she wrote song after song, built a catalog despite her suffering, and in doing so, developed a new relationship to spirituality, one that she defines on “Rhyme or Reason.” On the bridge, Howerton warns of what it feels like to lose the warmth of love: it’s like Halley’s Comet, “it comes fast/ And you’ll miss it if you blink.” Of the track, Howerton says: “’Rhyme or Reason’ is about coming to terms with the impermanence of life and how that’s scary but also really beautiful.”
Why Bonnie Tour Dates
Fri. July 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *
Thu. Aug. 29 – Brooklyn NY @ Union Pool ^
Fri. Sep. 20 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts
Sat. Sep. 21 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Fouf
Sun. Sep. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
Tue. Sep. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Hideout
Wed. Sep. 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Thu. Sep. 26 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
Fri. Sep. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
* w/ poolblood
^ w/ Sex Week
