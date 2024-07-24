Orla Gartland – Everybody Needs A Hero

Today, Irish singer/songwriter Orla Gartland announces her second studio album Everybody Needs A Hero, due for release on Friday, October 4th via her own label New Friends.

She also releases album highlight, “The Hit,” showcasing a slightly softer side to the record.

Everybody Needs A Hero explores how Gartland shapeshifts through the currents of a long term relationship and works out how to take up space in a postfeminist world. She explores the idea of a “hero”: someone to look up to, someone to rescue us from ourselves, someone we use to deflect from our own shadow self.

The album came to life between her London studio and the creative sanctuary of Middle Farm Studios in Devon. With Gartland on a constant quest to push herself as a writer and producer, she captained the ship during the writing and recording processes, with strong direction right through to the mixing and mastering. She worked with longtime collaborators Tom Stafford and Peter Miles in co-producing the album, inspired by each producers’ digital and analog approaches.

“The Hit” taps into the good and bad of feeling deep empathy for another, when you’re so close to somebody that you take on their struggles and start to become the same person. Gartland describes the relationship in question as “like a voodoo doll thing… you’re so connected it hurts.” Orla explains, “It’s a nice gesture, because you’re admitting you care about that person so much that when they’re in pain you feel it too, but there’s a point that it can go too far and that’s just not healthy or sustainable.”

Orla Gartland 2024 Tour Dates

Thursday, November 7th – Cafe 939 – Boston, MA – SOLD OUT

Friday, November 8th – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY – SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 9th – Atlantis – Washington, DC – SOLD OUT

Monday, November 11th – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, November 13th – Bar Le Ritz – Montreal, QC

Friday, November 15th – Longboat – Toronto, ON – SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 16th – Third Man Records – Detroit, MI – SOLD OUT

Sunday, November 17th – Sleeping Village – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

Thursday, November 21st – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR – SOLD OUT

Friday, November 22nd – Fox Cabaret – Vancouver, BC – SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 23rd – Barboza – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

Monday, November 25th – Rickshaw Stop – San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT

Tuesday, November 26th – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

