Karen O & Danger Mouse – Super Breath

Karen O and Danger Mouse return today with “Super Breath”, their first new song since the critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated 2019 album Lux Prima.

Co-Written by Karen O and Danger Mouse, and Produced by Danger Mouse “Super Breath” extends the beguiling creativity of the project, as O sings of unfulfilled love (“quit playin’ cool / push me aside / I die each time / I’m not your fool”).

Lux Prima will be reissued on September 20th in tandem with a 7” of “Super Breath” on the A-side and a previously recorded cover of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” on the B-side. The new edition features a 16-page booklet highlighting the “Encounter with Lux Prima” at Los Angeles’s Marciano Arts Foundation, a four-day immersive event that served as a communal listening experience.

Karen O is a post-punk/fashion icon and lead singer for eight-time Grammy-nominated band Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Her recording of “The Moon Song” for Jonze’s Her was nominated for the Best Original Song Academy Award in 2014.

Danger Mouse — one of the most influential artists and producers of the 21st century, with 22 Grammy nominations, and 6 Grammy Awards — is known for his bands Gnarls Barkley and Broken Bells, and his recent collaborative album with Black Thought as well as his work with Gorillaz, A$AP Rocky and Adele to name a few.

#ko #dangermouseblackthought