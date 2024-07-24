Geneva Jacuzzi – Scene Ballerina

Today the Los Angeles-based bedroom synth pop pioneer, darkwave stalwart, multi-hyphenate renaissance artist & performer Geneva Jacuzzi shares “Scene Ballerina,” the third song made available from Triple Fire, her third full-length and first since signing with Dais Records, due for release August 23rd, 2024.

A hometown Record Release performance is confirmed for August 31st at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles, followed by a New York City event set to take place on September 18th at Elsewhere.

“Scene Ballerina” opens with the vivid lines: “As soon as the beat drops/You’ll never catch her standing still/ Overstimulation/ Twirling like a rumor mill,” and the song’s release is accompanied by a gorgeous, captivating video directed by Thalia Mavros, starring Geneva Jacuzzi as a desperate protagonist, making futile attempts to gain attention and admiration at a party surrounded by people who want nothing to do with her. She is again joined by co-stars Byron Adams and Peter Kalisch who appeared in the video for June’s “Art Is Dangerous.”

Geneva Jacuzzi shares: “We all know that person: The Scene Ballerina. Stirring up a whirlpool of drama. Leaping to the center of the spotlight, spinning lies, twisting stories. All for attention. A tragic character. I can name a few ;)”

Director Thalia Mavros shares: “The music video for Geneva’s latest single is an homage to Ken Russell’s film ‘Women in Love,’ a nod to our mutual obsession with his visionary filmmaking. Geneva, with her incredible sense of humor, embraced the role of The Scene Ballerina and her ability to laugh at herself brought such a playful spirit to the project. This video also captures the raw essence of LA, highlighting the stark economic and class divides that shape this city. It’s partly a tribute to the underground scene and the people who fuel it creatively (which is a recurring theme in Geneva’s latest videos), while also taking a jab at our celebrity and influencer-obsessed culture.”

GENEVA JACUZZI – LIVE EVENTS:

August 31st – Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room (RECORD RELEASE EVENT)

September 18th – Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere (Hall)

#genevaxjacuzzi