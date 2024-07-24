Evil – Obedience

Evil announce new EP Obedience with the single “D099” featuring Liplock.

Born and raised in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, EVIL’s music has always reflected the isolation of their upbringing. They first stepped into the public sphere with imaginative teenage bedroom raps; as Babeo Baggins, a member of the Tumblr-spawned rap collective, Barf Troop. While the fun time raps of this era allowed them to build worlds and connect with people in ways previously unimaginable, there still remained a hole left in them, yearning to express themself in a way that felt more true to their roots and their emotions.

In 2018, after the dissolution of Barf Troop, Babeo pivoted to EVIL, revealing to the world the more country-tinged music they’d been recording in private. Their new songs were much less bubbly, focusing on loneliness, suicide ideation, and alienation. In 2022, they released The Second Death, their second EP as EVIL. This collection of songs focus on reckoning with religion and queer identity, as well as being Black and queer in a rural environment. That same year they also wrote, styled, and performed a playas a part of the EP’s release. Their newest work is called obedience, a collection of more pop-oriented songs about their time doing anonymous dominatrix work.

Although the playfulness of the EP might seem like a deviation from their previous work, or maybe even a return to original form, to EVIL, the EP is just another facet of themself, driven by a desire for uninhibited expression. Evil seeks to live and create without confines or limitations and hopes to be accepted as such.

