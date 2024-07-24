Being Dead – Van Goes

Being Dead — the Austin, TX-based project of multi-instrumentalists and best friends Falcon Bitch and Shmoofy — presents the second single/video, “Van Goes,” from their new album, EELS, out September 27th on Bayonet.

A moody and rockin, yet playful track, “Van Goes” begins with a recording of a frustrated East Coast bus driver: “I’m not trying to be rude or any of that – this is for your own good and I’m not going to be traumatized because you want to be dumb.” The song then spirals into moments that sound closer to Devo, to egg punk, to unhinged weirdness; EELS is dotted with interstitials, little sonic collages of what sounds the duo simply were enjoying and creating.

EELS is also a darker record, tapped more into the devilishness within.

The accompanying video for “Van Goes” explores this darker, wicked (and sometimes disturbing) side. The video opens on two aspiring midwives who rear a child named Shivalieo into a cruel world of lies and deceit. Shivalieo relives their highest highs and lowest lows seconds before taking their own life. “Our goal is simple. When you die and your life flashes before your eyes we’d like this video to be included in the reel. (Or at least lay a blueprint for how yours might be),” says the band. “Fast and furious is one’s life when betrayed. And in a flash, your whole life before you: everyone you’ve ever known, everything you’ve been brave enough to feel – extinguished in a twinkle of clarity,” they continue.

Being Dead Tour Dates:

Sat. July 27 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

Tue. Aug. 13 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush

Fri. Sept. 27 – Austin, TX @ Radio East

Sat. Oct. 12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Mon. Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

Tue. Oct. 15 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Wed. Oct. 16 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Fri. Oct. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

Sat. Oct. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Mon. Oct. 21 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

Tue. Oct. 22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

Wed. Oct. 23 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

Fri. Oct. 25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Sun. Oct. 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

Tue. Oct. 29 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

Thu. Oct. 31 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Sat. Nov. 2 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

#being_dead