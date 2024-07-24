BAMBII ft Beam & Lady Lykez – Spit

Today, JUNO Award-winning artist BAMBII shares her second single of the year, “Spit,” and the first new music to announce her signing to Because Music. Having recently been named on the shortlist for the Polaris Prize and popping up in NYC as Jamie xx’s special guest DJ in Brooklyn last night, this new single hints at a new body of music from the widely lauded Jamaican-Canadian artist, DJ and producer coming soon. The song is also accompanied by a visualizer created by AI artist Tom Furse.

On “Spit,” we see BAMBII revisit her vision for club music with an offering that perfectly embodies BAMBII’s dynamic sound, an unmistakable blend of her Jungle, Dancehall and contemporary Caribbean influences that continue to inform her DJ sets as well. Teaming up with BEAM and previous Infinity Club collaborator Lady Lykez, “Spit” expands upon the production style she honed with Infinity Club, hinting at the experimental places she plans to take her music with a forthcoming project due later this year.

Upcoming Live Dates

8/2 – Toronto, ON @ JERK

8/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage (w/ Uncle Waffles, Andre Power & more)

8/22 – Norton Disney, UK @ Lost Village Festival

8/24 – London, UK @ Field Day

9/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Boiler Room (w/ Floating Points, Bonobo & Job Jobse)

