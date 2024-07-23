Hinds – Superstar

Madrid-based indie duo Hinds—a.k.a Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote – will release their utterly triumphant and highly anticipated new album VIVA HINDS on September 6th via Lucky Number.

The band has previewed the record with a string of early singles, including “Boom Boom Back” featuring Beck, “Coffee” and their first-ever Spanish language single “En Forma.” Today Hinds returns with another absolutely massive single, “Superstar,” and another self-directed music video

“’Superstar’ talks about the disappointment and the pain you feel when someone you love deeply, disappears with no explanation,” says Hinds. “You feel worthless, you start thinking you never really knew that person and you question your shared past, and if what you remember really happened. It’s hard to let people go but writing this song helped. People need closure, and this song is ours.”

Tour Dates

September 13th – London, UK – Lafayette ** SOLD OUT **

October 9th – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Indie Rocks

October 10th-13th – Lake Perris, CA – Desert Daze

October 12th – San Diego, CA – Casbah

October 15th – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

October 17th – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

October 18th – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

October 21st – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

October 22nd – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

October 23rd – Toronto – Lee’s Palace

October 25th – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

October 26th – Washington DC – Union Stage

October 28th – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

October 29th – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

January 16th – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo

January 18th – Valencia, Spain – Sala Jerusalem

January 24th – Madrid, Spain – Teatro Barceló

February 17th – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

February 18th – Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon

February 20th – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s

February 21st – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

February 22nd – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

February 24th – Bristol, UK – The Fleece

February 25th – Southampton, UK – Papillon

February 26th – London, UK – Camden Electric Ballroom

February 28th – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Museum)

March 1st – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin

March 3rd – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

March 4th – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher

March 5th – Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9

March 7th – Paris, France – La Bellevilloise

#hindsband