Hinds – Superstar
Madrid-based indie duo Hinds—a.k.a Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote – will release their utterly triumphant and highly anticipated new album VIVA HINDS on September 6th via Lucky Number.
The band has previewed the record with a string of early singles, including “Boom Boom Back” featuring Beck, “Coffee” and their first-ever Spanish language single “En Forma.” Today Hinds returns with another absolutely massive single, “Superstar,” and another self-directed music video
“’Superstar’ talks about the disappointment and the pain you feel when someone you love deeply, disappears with no explanation,” says Hinds. “You feel worthless, you start thinking you never really knew that person and you question your shared past, and if what you remember really happened. It’s hard to let people go but writing this song helped. People need closure, and this song is ours.”
Tour Dates
September 13th – London, UK – Lafayette ** SOLD OUT **
October 9th – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Indie Rocks
October 10th-13th – Lake Perris, CA – Desert Daze
October 12th – San Diego, CA – Casbah
October 15th – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
October 17th – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
October 18th – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
October 21st – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
October 22nd – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
October 23rd – Toronto – Lee’s Palace
October 25th – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
October 26th – Washington DC – Union Stage
October 28th – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
October 29th – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
January 16th – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo
January 18th – Valencia, Spain – Sala Jerusalem
January 24th – Madrid, Spain – Teatro Barceló
February 17th – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
February 18th – Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon
February 20th – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s
February 21st – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
February 22nd – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
February 24th – Bristol, UK – The Fleece
February 25th – Southampton, UK – Papillon
February 26th – London, UK – Camden Electric Ballroom
February 28th – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Museum)
March 1st – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin
March 3rd – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
March 4th – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher
March 5th – Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9
March 7th – Paris, France – La Bellevilloise
#hindsband