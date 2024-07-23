Alex Winston – Bingo!

Today indie singer-songwriter Alex Winston shares her sophomore album, Bingo!.

Written over the course of three years during a mercurial period in her life—which she lovingly refers to as her “swamp era”—the album is packed with sonic elements of old school Americana, psychedelia and an untethered wiliness, all anchored by Winston’s assured pop sensibilities. Bingo! is an unfiltered snapshot of Alex’s nosedive into the uncertainty and discomfort of growth. The 10-track project is both nostalgic and freshly compelling in its honesty and hard earned optimism.

Twangy lead single “Stassia” ushers the listener into the front-porch lit, country-tinged indie rock world of Alex Winston, with its jangly guitar and Alex’s cutting vocals.

