The Decemberists in Denver – July 23, 2024

The Decemberists

Mission Ballroom

Denver, CO

July 23, 204

Last month The Decemberists released their latest album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again.

The album is the band’s 9th studio album and their first in six years. The remarkable double album is produced by lead-singer Colin Meloy and Tucker Martine and features guest appearances from The Shins’ James Mercer and REM’s Mike Mills.

It’s been 20 years since Colin Meloy, Nate Query, Jenny Conlee and Chris Funk first made The Decemberists. The Decemberists have toured the world, performed at countless major festivals, and even founded Travelers’ Rest, a festival of their own curation in Missoula, Montana. The band has appeared on The Simpsons, collaborated with Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Their music continues to evolve. As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is not only the longest Decemberists album to date (and their first intentional, proper double-LP, split into four thematic sides, no less) but also their most empathetic and accessible, its 13 songs like semaphores of mutual recognition for our fraught times and faint hopes. The existential slog and capitalist vexation of “The Reapers,” the opiated delusion and jumbled jingoism of “America Made Me,” the guileless tenderness and absolute surrender of “All I Want Is You”: As It Ever Was is the redemptive testament of a band finding new communal hymns by revisiting several old modes at once.

The Decembersist are headlining Mission Ballroom with openers, Ratboys.

#thedecemberists