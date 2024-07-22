Robber Robber – How We Ball

Today, Burlington-based band Robber Robber announce a US tour and share “How We Ball,” the final single from their debut album, Wild Guess, out this Friday, July 26th.

With energetic, motorik drums and a decadent double-guitar lead, “How We Ball” is a bratty post-punk song that’s amped up from beginning to end. In the accompanying video directed by Wes Sterrs, the band shows us how they ball.

Singer / guitarist Nina Cates comments: “This song is about how we have to present ourselves. It’s a playful look into saying the right thing and thinking about how you come across to others. Sometimes it’s so simple and sometimes you go home feeling like you said all the wrong things.”

Robber Robber — Nina Cates (vocals / rhythm guitar), Zack James (drums), Will Krulak (lead guitar), and Carney Hemler (bass) — is driven by sheer curiosity and loose, if any, creative parameters, feeling more like an exercise in tension and release than an indie record. Co-produced by Cates and James and recorded with Benny Yurco (Grace Potter) and Urian Hackney (The Armed, Rough Francis, Iggy Pop), Wild Guess, despite all of its nods to its post-punk predecessors and the eclectic Burlington music scene that fed into it, feels more like an attempt to translate imagery into sound, communicating all the shades of light and dark you could visualize.

Robber Robber Tour Dates

Fri. July 26 – Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewers (album release show)

Thu. Aug. 8 – Portland, ME @ Oxbow Brewing Company [with Hello Shark, The Clearwater Swimmers]

Fri. Aug. 9 – Boston, MA @ The 4th Wall [with Clifford, Prewn]

Sun. Aug. 11 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right [with This is Lorelei (solo), Pet Fox]

Wed. Sept. 4 – Washington, DC @ TBA [with Lily Seabird]

Fri. Sept. 6 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Sun. Sept. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Dolphin [with Lily Seabird, Cult Objects]

Tue. Sept. 17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground [with Gift, Fantasy of a Broken Heart]

Sat. Sept. 21 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar [with Overhand sam and Bad Weapon, Bugcatcher]

Sun. Sept. 22- Cleveland, OH @ Little Rose Tavern

Tue. Sept. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village [with Closebye, Oyeme, Elijah Berlow]

Wed. Sept. 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub [with Closebye]

Thu. Sept. 26 – Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon St. [with Closebye, Neil, Abel]

Sat. Sept. 28 – Williston, VT @ Spirit of Vermont Festival

#robberrobber.info