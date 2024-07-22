Rae Isla – New Frontier

Today, singer-songwriter Rae Isla releases her new album New Frontier. The album was produced by Isla with guitarist/composer Pablo Valero (formerly of Mexico City’s Santa Sabina). The focus track, “Jesus Was A Woman,” is for every woman who’s ever been underestimated. We build our empires quietly, undoing millenniums of patriarchal history.

Rae Isla says, “this song is for my mother Mimi, grandmother Jean, and great great grandmother Carrie. I feel us all in the room when I sing it.”

“Sometimes change is dramatic and sometimes it’s silent. The end of a relationship, a period of grief, a necessary fertile void before the start of some grand new adventure,” shares Rae Isla.

“The idea of the ‘New Frontier’ is nothing new at all. History shows us continually searching for what is still untouched—virginal—to stake our claim. We are remembered for what we discover. But what if discovering were a journey inward not outward? What if legacy meant staying exactly where you are and re-discovering yourself?

Well, the best critics are those who are guilty of what they criticize, and I am guilty. I’ve never stayed in one place for long. I keep searching for my New Frontier.”

In addition to this new album release, you can hear Rae Isla’s voice in movie theaters across the US in Robert DeNiro’s film Ezra, and play her viral custom cowgirl video game Miles and Miles.

#raeilsa