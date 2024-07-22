Man/Woman/Chainsaw – Eazy Peasy

Today, the London-based group Man/Woman/Chainsaw — Billy Ward (vocals, guitars), Emmie-Mae Avery (vocals, keys/synths), Vera Leppänen (vocals, bass), Clio Starwood (violin), and Lola Cherry (drums) — announce their signing to Fat Possum, their debut EP Eazy Peazy, out November 8th, and share the thrilling new single “Ode To Clio.”

Already a favorite in the group’s live sets, “Ode to Clio” is a rousing example of what makes the band so special. “It took us a year to write and it’s a nonsensical collage of people and relationships we’ve encountered throughout that time – moving from serene to tumultuous, all held together by Clio’s overarching violin melody,” the band explains. “We think it’s the centerpiece of the EP, it encapsulates the range of the sound palette we work with.”

MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW UK/EU TOUR DATES

Fri. July 26 – Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

Thu. Aug. 15 – London, UK @ The George Tavern

Fri. Aug. 16 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

Sat. Aug. 24 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Now

Sun. Aug. 25 – Ravenglass, UK @ Krankenhaus Festival

Mon. Aug. 26 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint %

Tue. Aug. 27 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds %

Wed. Aug. 28 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney %

Sat. Aug. 31 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

Thu. Sept. 12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Mash House

Fri. Sept. 13 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Sept. 16 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Tue. Sept. 17 – Rotterdam, DK @ Left of the Dial Festival

Wed. Sept. 18 – Rotterdam, DK @ Left of the Dial Festival

Fri. Nov. 1 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club #

Thu. Nov. 7 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Fri. Jan. 3, 2025 – Bognor Regis, UK @ Rockaway Beach

% w/ Thus Love

# w/ Dream Wife

#manwomanchainsaw