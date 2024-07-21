Neriah – Driving Weather

Rising singer/songwriter NERIAH releases her second single, “Driving Weather,” from her long-awaited sophomore album set to drop this fall. “Driving Weather’ exudes feel-good retro Cali vibes, blending ethereal harmonies and playful lyrics reminiscent of a summer love. The perfect track for listening with your windows down.

“I wrote this song about the summer I fell in love with this guy in Malibu,” stated NERIAH. “He was my summer crush for years, but everything felt more real when we would be driving the PCH with the windows down. Whenever it was nice outside, he called it Driving Weather, and this song brings me back to being young, carefree, sun-kissed, and in love.”

“Driving Weather” signifies a fresh, vibrant chapter in NERIAH’s career, as she celebrates her newfound independence. She is stepping away from her previous heartbreak ballads and embracing her Lover Girl era. With a more refined, softer look featuring pastel colors, she’s ready to light up your summer playlist with uplifting music. Her upcoming project heralds the dawn of a new, empowered NERIAH, reflecting the happiest time of her life.

Following opening for Madison Beer’s Spinnin Tour West Coast shows, NERIAH kicked off this new chapter with the release of the first single from the album, First Time. This 80’s-inspired synth-pop track perfectly captures the exhilarating feeling of falling in love and reminiscing about those unforgettable, heart-racing moments.

#thisisneriah