LA singer-songwriter Lily Kershaw offers a poignant reminder to connect with the important people in our lives on her new single, “Call Whoever This Makes You Think Of (Except Your Narcissist Ex).”

The song is the latest from her upcoming full-length album, Pain & More, an 11-song collection of exquisitely heartbreaking, proof-of-life ruminations on existing behind a wall of prolonged, persistent depression that Lily masked in front of others for years.

Out September 13, Pain & More may be Lily’s third full-length, but it’s the first in which she was able to reach a quiet within herself, allowing a wellspring of truth to rush out in these songs. “I had been struggling for so long,” says Kershaw, who wrote and recorded it over two years. “This record is like a new cycle of my life.”

Of “Call Whoever This Makes You Think Of (Except Your Narcissist Ex),” Lily shares, “When I wrote this song, I was really struggling to do laundry, to get out of bed. I wasn’t telling anyone, and I was living alone. It was deep pandemic.” She composed the track to say now what she couldn’t say then. “When the song was finished, I didn’t know what to call it. So I thought, well I hope that this inspires someone to call someone and say the thing they need to say, but then I got worried that they might call someone who’s not good for them, like a toxic ex. Thus ‘Call Whoever This Makes You Think Of (Except Your Narcissistic Ex)’ was born. While it’s long, I’m happy it is very clear,” smiles Lily.

In support of the album’s release, Lily recently announced a fall tour supporting Genevieve Stokes, which starts in Washington, DC at DC9 on Monday, October 14 and wraps in her hometown of Los Angeles, CA at The Troubadour on Thursday, November 7.

Lily Kershaw on tour (Supporting Genevieve Stokes):

Mon, Oct 14 Washington, DC @ DC9

Tues, Oct 15 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Thur, Oct 17 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Fri, Oct 18 Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

Sat, Oct 19 Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

Mon, Oct 21 Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Wed, Oct 23 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Thur, Oct 24 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sat, Oct 26 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Mon, Oct 28 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Thur, Oct 31 Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

Fri, Nov 1 Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

Sat, Nov 2 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Tues, Nov 5 San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Thur, Nov 7 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

