The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Videos

Lily Kershaw  – Call Whoever This Makes You Think Of (Except Your Narcissist Ex)

Alex Teitz
Lily Kershaw by Cort Wilson

LA singer-songwriter Lily Kershaw offers a poignant reminder to connect with the important people in our lives on her new single, “Call Whoever This Makes You Think Of (Except Your Narcissist Ex).”

The song is the latest from her upcoming full-length album, Pain & More, an 11-song collection of exquisitely heartbreaking, proof-of-life ruminations on existing behind a wall of prolonged, persistent depression that Lily masked in front of others for years.

Pain and More

Out September 13, Pain & More may be Lily’s third full-length, but it’s the first in which she was able to reach a quiet within herself, allowing a wellspring of truth to rush out in these songs. “I had been struggling for so long,” says Kershaw, who wrote and recorded it over two years. “This record is like a new cycle of my life.”

Of “Call Whoever This Makes You Think Of (Except Your Narcissist Ex),” Lily shares, “When I wrote this song, I was really struggling to do laundry, to get out of bed. I wasn’t telling anyone, and I was living alone. It was deep pandemic.” She composed the track to say now what she couldn’t say then. “When the song was finished, I didn’t know what to call it. So I thought, well I hope that this inspires someone to call someone and say the thing they need to say, but then I got worried that they might call someone who’s not good for them, like a toxic ex. Thus ‘Call Whoever This Makes You Think Of (Except Your Narcissistic Ex)’ was born. While it’s long, I’m happy it is very clear,” smiles Lily.

In support of the album’s release, Lily recently announced a fall tour supporting Genevieve Stokes, which starts in Washington, DC at DC9 on  Monday, October 14 and wraps in her hometown of Los Angeles, CA at The Troubadour on Thursday, November 7.

Lily Kershaw on tour (Supporting Genevieve Stokes):

Mon, Oct 14    Washington, DC @ DC9

Tues, Oct 15   Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Thur, Oct 17    Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Fri, Oct 18       Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

Sat, Oct 19      Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

Mon, Oct 21    Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Wed, Oct 23    Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Thur, Oct 24    St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sat, Oct 26      Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Mon, Oct 28    Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Thur, Oct 31    Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

Fri, Nov 1        Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

Sat, Nov 2       Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Tues, Nov 5    San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Thur, Nov 7     Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

#lilykershaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.