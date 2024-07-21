Eliza & the Delusionals the dynamic Austraiian indie rock trio comprised of Eliza Klatt (vocals), Kurt Skuse (guitar), and Ruby Lee (bass guitar), invite listeners into a lush sonic landscape with the release of their eagerly awaited sophomore album, Make It Feel Like The Garden, on Cooking Vinyl Australia.

To celebrate the release the band has released a new video for “Lately” featuring vocals from Brian Aubert (Silversun Pickups) and Butch Vig (Garbage).

Crafted as a sanctuary amidst life’s complexities, Make It Feel Like The Garden features a collection of songs that blend catchy hooks, driving rhythms, and introspective lyricism. The album follows the success of acclaimed singles “Falling For You,” “Make It Feel Like The Garden,” and “Somebody,” which have garnered attention for their evocative melodies and emotive storytelling.

Make It Feel Like The Garden was conceptualised on the road during their North American tour in 2022, with guitarist Kurt tinkering on an old acoustic guitar while recording voice memos. Diverging from past creative processes, Kurt and Eliza wrote the majority of the album at their DIY studio in Napa, California, before heading back home and recording with visionary producer Oscar Dawson (Holy Holy, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, CLEWS, Amy Shark) at his studio in Rye, Victoria.

Describing the process, Eliza says “It was interesting to see how working in a different part of the world, outside of the comfort of our home studio and Australia in general, has influenced our writing and the process of demoing the songs. Recording the album with Oscar Dawson was an incredibly collaborative experience. He continued to push us out of our comfort zones which lead us to feeling really free creatively. I think this also made us write in our most honest and genuine form.”

The visual element played a pivotal part in the creation of this album, with Kurt coming up with the idea of creating a world around the garden where the band could co-exist – a lush, floral and beautiful world that you ‘escape to’ when listening to the record.

Kurt says, “I really wanted to create an actual liveable garden that could represent each track from the album and a place that you could almost ‘check-into’ when you listen to the record. The Garden represents where we spent most of our time writing and creating for this album, so we wanted to bring it to life through the visuals”

