Cyn – I Don’t Care

Straight out of San Fernando, acclaimed songstress and buzzing Midwest-born and Los Angeles-based pop maverick Cyn is back with an upbeat and undeniable new single entitled “I Don’t Care,” via Unsub Records.

The new single heralds the arrival of the first half of Cyn’s anxiously awaited debut album Valley Girl.

Valley Girl: Side A – Lost On Laurel is released on September 6th, 2024.

“I Don’t Care” hinges on a loose guitar riff and slick beat. CYN’s clever lyricism and spunky delivery take hold on the verses before she delivers an instantly chantable chorus, “Curls in my hair, dancing in my room in my underwear, only got serenity, no enemies, I don’t care!”

Born in Michigan, Cyn managed to go from sharing tunes on Soundcloud to catching the attention of Katy Perry. After signing to the pop superstar’s Unsub Records, she accompanied Perry on tour. To date, Cyn has amassed over 270 million combined global streams with her debut EP, Mood Swing, and a string of successful singles that included “Drinks” — a top 25 hit at U.S. pop radio.

