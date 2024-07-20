The Midnight Cowgirls – Giddy Up

The Midnight Cowgirls are pleased to herald their eponymous debut record with the song and video “Giddy Up.”

With the exception of this song the remaining tracks of Midnight Cowgirls are available only on vinyl through Licorice Pizza Records.

The Midnight Cowgirls, an all-female four piece, are an electrifying mix of country, new wave, post-punk and rockabilly. The band are fronted by charismatic lead singer and guitarist Kandle Osborne and backed by two members of Eagles Of Death Metal; bassist Jennie Vee and drummer Leah Bluestein. Rex Elle rounds out the quartet on lead guitar.

The band started when Jennie Vee, a granddaughter of a tailor, was working on her summer tour wardrobe for a run of dates with Eagles of Death Metal. “I was taking inspiration from American Heritage ranch brands like H Bar C and the original rock n rollers like Wanda Jackson, Patsy Cline, and Elvis Presley for my looks. As I completed my black studded and fringed jumpsuit – and gave it the style name “Midnight Cowgirl” – it hit me. What makes the clothing “authentic” was the musical story behind it. I knew then I had to start a country inspired band and call it The Midnight Cowgirls.”

Vee’s first call was to singer guitarist Kandle Osborne. “We wanted to write a record that not only showcases just how incredible this entourage of powerful ladies are,” Osborne says, “but also dive into a genre that’s different from our respective backgrounds and fully embrace country music and the message of friendship, girl power and independence.”

The finishing of the record and shooting the video in the desert was done in a whirlwind, drummer Bluestein recalls “I flew into LA and went straight to the Licorice Pizza studio to finish tracking drums for the record, then to a photoshoot, followed by a road trip to the desert fueled by Del Taco. The next morning, we had the most fun and dusty time getting to drive around the desert in a vintage convertible while jamming out to ‘Giddy Up’ for the music video!”

On top of the video and recording the band will set out on their first dates opening for the legendary rockabilly band The Stray Cats starting July 27. “I’m looking forward to rockin’ around the country as we make some music magic, says guitarist Rex Elle, adding, “Being a part of the Midnight Cowgirls has been an empowering experience with the collaboration of an immensely talented and supportive group of gals.”

Tour dates (all opening for Stray Cats except Licorice Pizza date 7/24)

JULY

24 – Studio City, CA – Licorice Pizza

27 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winer

28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

30 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

AUGUST

1 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Pacific Amphitheatre

2 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Pacific Amphitheatre

3 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden

6 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

8 – Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre

9 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheatre

10 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

12 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at the Heights

13 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheatre

15 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort

17 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

#themidnightcowgirls