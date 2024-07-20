Little Monarch – Plenty Of Time

Multi-talented producer, artist, and songwriter Little Monarch has revealed the details for her debut album, Plenty of Time, out August 16th.

The anticipated full-length has been years in the making and is a collection of 13 tracks strung together in between tours and life on the road, offering a reminder to enjoy the pace of life.

Alongside the announcement, Little Monarch shares her new single, “We Got That Feeling,” capturing those special moments with loved ones that make the rest of the world fade away and turn good times into timeless memories. Carried by a steady, slippery groove and slick guitar, the funky track sees Casey Kalmenson, performing as Little Monarch, letting the production shine while seamlessly incorporating her vocals at just the right moments.

“This album has been a touchstone for me when I land back home in my own studio space and in my own universe to create for myself,” shares Kalmenson on the project. “The title, Plenty of Time, pulls from a lyric from the song ‘Fine Excuse’ and is a state of mind. I feel like I can always find comfort in believing that there is plenty of time; time to create, to start over, to make an album, to enjoy a day or even an hour. As I’ve grown into my artist project it’s really easy to get lost in this idea that if it doesn’t happen right away it never will, or that there is a certain cutoff time in your life as a musician that things have to happen by to have relevance. I want the music to take its time, I want the evolution of my sound and my songs to take their time and find the right listeners and land in an authentic place for me.”

