Lia Pappas-Kemps – Switchblade

Rising Toronto singer-songwriter Lia Pappas-Kemps unveils a new song, “Switchblade,” via AWAL and produced by Nathan Ferraro (Beyoncé, Charli xcx, Carly Rae Jepsen).

“‘Switchblade’ is a song about infatuation and the feeling of wanting to change for someone into whatever version of you they want,” Pappas-Kemps says. “I wrote it when I was 17, just me and my guitar, and I think you can feel those tender teenage feelings threaded through it.”

Lia Pappas-Kemps is a vocalist and songwriter based in Toronto whose love of music grew alongside a wider set of creative interests, including acting and writing. Most widely known for her role as Jane in the popular Canadian drama series Anne with an E from 2017, Pappas-Kemps always knew her true calling was music. The beginnings of her musical education involved honing her resonant vocal style and developing a knowledge of theory through playing piano until she eventually gravitated toward the guitar, an instrument she had far less understanding of, to further explore her capacity as a musician.

In 2021 and 2022 the 20-year-old musician made her debut with a series of singles, including the grunge-inflected “Jinx,” which has accumulated millions of streams, and ballads “Sad in Toronto” and “Object at Best.” These songs broadened her fanbase worldwide, connected her with other musicians and helped bring her to the attention of Coalition Music and AWAL.

Pappas-Kemps has more new music to come shortly.

#liapappaskemps