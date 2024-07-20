Joy Oladokun – Drugs

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and performer, Joy Oladokun, releases her new song “DRUGS” on Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.

“I wrote ‘DRUGS’ about feeling like my vices weren’t vice-ing hard enough” Oladokun shares of the modern-day anthem. She continues, “I think it became really easy for me to medicate my anxiety or anger or disillusionment instead of addressing those things head on. This is song is about realizing that and finding a new way to get by.”

The new music follows the “stunning” (Billboard) recent release of her song, “QUESTIONS, CHAOS, & FAITH,” her rendition of Beyoncé’s “II Most Wanted” for Apple Music Sessions and the Jack Antonoff collaboration, “I Wished On The Moon,” featured on the official soundtrack for Apple TV+’s The New Look.

Both “QUESTIONS, CHAOS, & FAITH” and “DRUGS” will be featured on Oladokun’s highly anticipated new studio album. More details to be announced soon.

Oladokun will tour throughout the rest of the year including dates with Hozier and Tyler Childers as well as select headline shows.

JOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 2—Portsmouth, NH—Prescott Park Arts Festival

August 3—Woodstock, NY—Levon Helm Studios

August 4—Rochester, NY—Essex

August 6—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

August 7—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center*

August 9—Bonner Springs, KS—Azura Amphitheatre*

August 10—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center*

August 12—Memphis, TN—Minglewood Hall

August 13—Saint Louis, MO—Delmar Hall

August 14—Maquoketa, IA—Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

August 16—Omaha, NE—Slowdown

August 17—Bellvue, CO—The Mishawaka

August 19—Jackson, WY—Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

August 20—Bozeman, MT—The Elm

August 22—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory

August 23—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre†

August 24—Missoula, MT—Washington-Grizzly Stadium†

August 27—Portland, OR—Topaz Farm

August 30—Hope, AK—Creekbend Café

August 31—Hope, AK—Creekbend Café

September 15—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

September 22—Richmond, VA—Iron Blossom Music Festival

November 5—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena*

November 6—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena*

November 8—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre*

November 12—Melbourne, Australia—Sydney Myer Music Bowl*

November 13—Melbourne, Australia—Sydney Myer Music Bowl*

November 15—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena*

November 18—Brisbane, Australia—Riverstage Brisbane*

November 20—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena*

November 22—Christchurch, New Zealand—Wolfbrook Arena*

November 23—Christchurch, New Zealand—Wolfbrook Arena*

May 5-7—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush: The Sea & ME

*with Hozier

†with Tyler Childers

