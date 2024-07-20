Flowerovlove – Breaking News

Fresh off her hit “BOYS,” which SZA proclaimed “fire as hell,” flowerovlove returns with “Breaking News” – a shimmering anthem for lovestruck summer nights. Produced by Duck Blackwell (Louis Tomlinson, Icona Pop) and co-written with her close friend Ines Dunn (Maisie Peters, Astrid S), the euphoric track emerged as the singer-songwriter turned to music to express complicated feelings she didn’t want to talk out with the person causing them.

“I was feeling sad when I wrote it, actually,” explains flowerovlove. “I wanted to feel something lovey dovey, so I wanted to manifest feelings through a song.”

In the official video for “Breaking News,” flowerovlove finds love at the library and, after bonding over vinyl records, she and her new crush dance their way through the stacks.

flowerovlove tour dates

U.S. Headline Shows

11/12 Brooklyn, NY Baby’s All Right

11/14 Los Angeles, CA The Moroccan Lounge

Festival Dates

7/26-28 Sheffield, UK Tramlines

7/27 Dorset, UK Camp Bestival

8/1-4 Cumbria, UK Kendal Calling

8/17 Shropshire, UK Camp Bestival

