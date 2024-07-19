Wild Ponies – Love You Right Now

Nashville-based duo Wild Ponies have unveiled a new single called “Love You Right Now,” co-written with fellow Nashville-based artist, Nora Jane Struthers.

The song is the latest from their forthcoming LP, Dreamers, out on August 23.

The band (Doug and Telisha Williams), and their partner Laura, are foster parents registered in the state of Tennessee – a role that is not for the faint of heart. This song was inspired by their experience. With its counterbalance of mournful pedal steel and sing-song storytelling to the beat of a bouncing baby, “Love You Right Now” details the challenges of the foster system in America; it serves as a tribute to Laura and son River.

“The foster system is broken. It’s brutal. It’s one of the hardest things we’ve ever done,” they say. “It’s also one of the most rewarding. During the pandemic, all three of us worked hard to become certified foster parents and open up our home. It’s one of the most Zen experiences you’ll ever have. You realize that no matter what, no matter where these kids will wind up, you can’t hold back on how much you love them and connect with them. You have to go all in.”

“Love You Right Now” follows the release of lead single, “‘Hurt Your Heart,” a love song about the wholesome, polyamorous, Americana dream.

Their new album, Dreamers, is the result of living, loving, and dreaming. Recorded and produced by singer-songwriter Brandy Zdan, with co-writes with Chely Wright, Ben Glover, and Nora Jane Struthers, and featuring guest musicians The Sea The Sea (Chuck and Mira Costa) and Nashville pedal steel legend Fats Kaplin, Dreamers is Wild Ponies’ most ambitious record yet. These 11 songs explore what exists beyond the traditional nuclear family and detail the joys and heartbreaks they’ve experienced as part of their journey to build the life – and family – they wanted.

