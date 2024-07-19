Margø – Pity Party

Today, margø proudly releases her latest single, “pity party”.

Serving as the second to last single before her debut album, who are you when you’re alone?

Dripping in lo-fi alt pop sensibilities, the inspiration for “pity party” came about after a tumultuous break up. Clapping back at an ex’s guilt trip disguised as an attempt to reconvene, margø delivers intoxicating hooks and clever lyricism in the vein of Billie Eilish or Melanie Martinez. With a clear pop rock influence, margø invites the listener into a theatrical sonic landscape further highlighted by an eerie video inspired by sleep paralysis.

Co-produced by Boda in 2023, “pity party” quickly fit in with the mirage of haunting, yet intricate tracks that are to be expected on the forthcoming LP. Recorded across Los Angeles and Edmonton, the new track is paired with an exciting music video incredibly personal to margø, as it was inspired by a few of her own nightmares.

margø speaks in further detail about the inspiration behind the new single:

“pity party” is a multifaceted song inspired by experiences with toxic relationships – with other people, as well as within myself. This song is an inward look at how it feels to face the consequences of our own actions – and takes a sassy, tongue in cheek approach to the feelings of anxiety and self loathing attached to it.”

With the help of Tatiana Zagorac, margø demonstrated a hands-on approach with the music video, by stylizing the wardrobe, designing the set and props, and even co-directing.Throughout the video, you’ll see eerie caricatures of maniacal monsters dressed in outlandish attire, perfectly complementing the dark vibes emanating from the song itself.

