India Ramey – The Mountain

Nashville-based outlaw country siren, India Ramey, has unveiled “The Mountain,” the latest from her forthcoming LP, Baptized By The Blaze, out on August 23rd via Mule Kick Records.

One of the most powerful songs, on the album, “The Mountain” was inspired by Ramey’s work to heal the trauma caused by repeatedly witnessing domestic violence in her childhood home. During this journey, she learned that the healing process is not a linear one; “The Mountain” acknowledges that we can stand tall amidst life’s avalanches.

“The Mountain” follows the album’s fiery, phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes title track and its Robert Rodriguez-meets-Quentin Tarantino-style video, and “Ain’t My First Rodeo,” a song about narcissistic energy vampires. The song’s tongue-in-cheek video pays homage to Ramey’s love of classic and B-movie horror.

Written entirely by Ramey and produced by Luke Wooten (The SteelDrivers, Jim Lauderdale, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley), Baptized By The Blaze presents the sharpest version yet of Ramey’s unique sound.

It’s a cinematic mix of spaghetti western landscapes, Americana-noire arrangements, and classic country influences, all glued together by a frontwoman who’s never sounded prouder of her honky-tonk roots. Joining her are a murderer’s row of all-star instrumentalists — including Tommy Hardin, Alyson Prestwood, Scotty Sanders, and James Mitchell, all of whom recorded their parts in a single day — who lace the songs with Telecaster chicken-pickin’, woozy pedal steel, and Appalachian attitude. Potent and punchy, Baptized By The Blaze is every bit as fiery as its title suggests.

#indiarameymusic