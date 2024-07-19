Faouzia – ICE

Moroccan-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Faouzia is honoring her extraordinary experiences in China with today’s premiere of the intensely personal new single, “ICE,” available now from Atlantic Records.

Recorded in China during her triumphant run on Hunan TV’s hugely popular singing competition, Singer 2024, the song is joined by an official music video filmed in Shanghai – which debuted earlier this morning as a gift to Faouzia’s many fans in China, where she has gained over 1.85M followers since the start of Singer 2024.

“I’m excited to bring people further into my classical drama-filled world with ‘ICE,’” says Faouzia (who has consistently been among the top three contestants on Singer 2024, coming in first on four occasions). “‘Fur Elise’ was the door to this dark and cinematic journey and “ICE” is the follow up on this intense and twisted ride. I wrote this song during a period of my life where I felt extremely jaded and numb. After feeling every emotion so strongly my entire life, I was hit with this cold feeling that enveloped my mind and I was afraid I would never be able to escape it. After all the tears spilt, it felt like one day they just … stopped. With no end in sight, I found comfort and familiarity in this hollowness and found inspiration for my new song ‘ICE.’ Using classical and dark melodies I love so much, the song just came pouring out.”

