Jana Diab – So Stupid

Pop experimentalist Jana Diab has released a new song titled “So Stupid” (Interscope Records). Produced with collaborator Couros, “So Stupid” is the follow up to Jana’s debut single “Escape Plan” released last month. Jana flexes her songwriting pen once again on this track to emote raw feelings about a one-sided toxic relationship. Produced with collaborator Couros and co-written with Orlando Gianni.

Speaking on the track’s meaning, Jana shared:

“So Stupid” is about the emotional turmoil and struggles of a toxic one-sided relationship. Specifically, it’s about constantly feeling undervalued and unwanted, battling with the perpetual sense of not being good enough. With all the struggles, you still stay in the relationship out of habit and lingering affection, extending the cycle of toxicity. — Jana Diab

“Escape Plan” was a stunning debut from the 22-year old singer/songwriter. The song came alongside a Kid Apollo directed music video that was shot in her hometown of Cairo, Egypt capturing the love for her city through her eyes,

#janadiab_