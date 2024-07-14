Jules Is Dead – Eternity (undeath)

JULES IS DEAD (she/they) returns with haunting new single, “Eternally (undeath),” described as “a love song about a vampire romance inspired by my obsession with gothic film and literature.”

An explosive new force in the emo/punk world, JULES IS DEAD gives voice to the kind of feelings and frustrations that listeners can relate to. “The main thing I want to do with my music is to make people feel heard, because for so long I felt like I wasn’t heard,” says the 18-year-old singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, a Barrie, Ontario native whose online presence includes over 300k followers and millions of views on TikTok. Naming seminal riot-grrrl bands like Bikini Kill and indie-rock/post-hardcore acts like Citizen among their inspirations, Jules began playing piano as a child and first starting learning guitar – mostly by ear – at age 14. Newly signed through a joint venture partnership between Atlantic Records and TAG Music, JULES IS DEAD has spent much of the past year working on their music — songs confronting everything from depression to abuses of power and subordination of women.

#_jules_is_dead