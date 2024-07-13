Paytra – All Kinda Bitches

Alt-pop/hip-hop artist Paytra releases her new single “All Kinda Bitches.”

Inspired by modern hip-hop and 2000s electronica, the track features powerful vocals, catchy melodies, and heavy beats. Paytra continues to establish herself as a voice for the girls, the gays, and the theys. “All Kinda Bitches” leans towards both modern hip-hop (Doja Cat, Beyoncé, ) and 2000s electronica (The Prodigy, Daft Punk). The song’s playful lyrics highlight various forms of feminine power and beauty: “…You can be a glam bitch, man bitch, type to throw ya hands bitch, sweeter than jam or a spicy hot damn bitch….” An edgy song with a positive message, “All Kinda Bitches” fuses high-intensity music with Paytra’s high-intensity delivery.

