Lexa Gates – I Just Can’t Be Alone

Queens native singer/rapper Lexa Gates releases “I Just Can’t Be Alone.”

The video is a true testament to her artistic vision, having been directed, edited, and styled entirely by Lexa, with production by Billy Lemos, and the music is jazzy and soulful, unapologetic, and beautiful with Lexa's deep vocals and no bullshit (relatable) lyrics.

The 23-year-old artists ability to evoke a full range of emotion in her music—the gentle production of Noname’s lullaby rap, the introspective delivery of Earl Sweatshirt, the heartbroken lyricism of Amy Winehouse, and even the moments of candid humor reminiscent of Doja Cat—is what makes her dreamy mix of R&B and rap so dynamic. After her 2023 love song “Angel” went viral and earned her success, she’s gearing up to release her upcoming EP. Gates’s music is vibrant and emotive, reflecting her love of art and life.

Her journey began with her mother, who taught her music theory and composition. She used to write songs and she had these big notebooks with mad words written in them,” Gates says. “Just songs, songs, songs—lots of love songs.” When she was 9 years old, her mother bought a keyboard and the two of them took vocal lessons, going on to play shows in cafes together until Gates dropped out of school at 15. She went through a tumultuous period before discovering she could record music at home, which became her lifeline. Her 2022 album, Universe Wrapped in Flesh, and subsequent works showcase her evolving style and sobriety, reflecting her life experiences and growth.

With this drive, focus, and talent comes a whole new world of possibility. Gates talks about her future with poetic optimism. “I just want to do things for my mom and my sister and show my mom that this stuff is possible and it’s not a dream,” she says. “If you can think about it, you can get it done.”

