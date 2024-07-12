Color Green – Fool’s Parade

The multifaceted Los Angeles rock and roll quartet Color Green release Fool’s Parade today via New West Records. Co-produced by the band and Mike Kriebel (Osees, Wand), the 9-song set was recorded at Discount Mirrors and Golden Beat Studios in Los Angeles and mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London. It features guest appearances by members of Osees, the Nude Party, and more.

In a very short time, Color Green have developed a word-of-mouth reputation as a dynamic and unpredictable live act and have shared stages with a range of groups that reflect both the sophistication and the wild malleability of their sound, including Kikagaku Moyo, Fuzz (ft. Ty Segall), The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Hiss Golden Messenger, Circles Around The Sun, and more. “When we play live, I don’t really know what’s going to happen,” says guitarist and vocalist Noah Kohll. “You really have no idea what you’re going to get with this band, which keeps things fresh for us and maybe makes the live experience special.” Because they see boundless possibilities from one note to the next, Color Green anchors their music in the urgent present rather than the distant past.

Fool’s Parade is a meditation on loss, grief, confusion, frustration, and the clarity to which they all lead. The album has the dynamic of a tight live set, full of ebbs and flows, highs and lows, quiet moments and reckless jams. “We shaped it to showcase our range” says guitarist and vocalist Corey Madden. “All songs were written together as a band. It’s the four of us in a room and it features all of our voices.” Bassist and vocalist Kyla Perlmutter adds, “What we come up with together, I don’t think any of us could do by ourselves. The music we make is always surprising me.”

Color Green Live:

July 24: Sweetwater Music Hall – Mill Valley, CA

July 25: Little Saint – Healdsburg, CA

July 27: The Miniplex in Richard’s Goat Tavern & Tearoom – Arcata, CA

July 30: The Shakedown – Bellingham, WA

August 1 & 2: Pickathon Music Festival – Happy Valley, OR

August 3: Shrine Social Club – Boise, ID

August 4: J Resort’s Glow Plaza – Reno, NV (Supporting Trampled by Turtles)

August 13: The Siren – Morro Bay, CA (Supporting Drugdealer)

August 14: Moe’s Alley – Santa Cruz, CA (Supporting Drugdealer)

August 17: The Lodge Room – Los Angeles, CA (Supporting Drugdealer)

August 18: Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA (Supporting Drugdealer)

August 20: Quartyard – San Diego, CA (Supporting Drugdealer)

