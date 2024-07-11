Sycco – Zorb

22-year-old First Nations singer, songwriter, and producer Sasha McLeod, aka Sycco, whose syrup-textured sonic world blurs the line between psychedelic rock, hyperpop, and high-octane electronic dance music has today announced her debut LP Zorb, out Friday, 23 August 2024, with its next single ‘Touching and Talking.’ Out now via Future Classic.

While glimpses of Zorb came with ‘Swarm’ (a soaring track that operates a ground between SZA’s R&B smashes and Justice’s bass-forward dance productions) today’s single, ‘Touching and Talking,’ sees Sycco swirling in her signature synth pop groove, yet justifying her sound to be as sophisticatedly sweet as ever.

Of the release, Sycco says: “‘Touching and Talking’ was written the day after a party where I had met a girl and it honestly felt like love at first sight. A month before I wrote this song I had just accepted and acknowledged my sexuality and told people. I figure now that I hadn’t been truly open to connection until I accepted myself and I didn’t realize what I was missing out on and that I could feel so strongly about someone that I had just met. Not to dismiss that me and that person went on to have a beautiful 3 year relationship, but I think that I maybe wouldn’t have allowed it to happen if those revelations didn’t happen. I had this beat from Thom Rawle and just unleashed it felt like. I never really belt in my songs but I was so overcome with emotions. It felt special and has stayed feeling special for about 4 years now in the vault.”

#syccoworld