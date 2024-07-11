Sarah Kinsley – Starling

Today, breakout artist Sarah Kinsley unveils “Starling” —the second single to be released from her forthcoming album, Escaper, via Verve Forecast.

Born from a night of hilarity, purpose, and meaning, “Starling” was one of the last songs written for the forthcoming debut album, Escaper. The LP is set for release September 6.

Kinsley co-directed and co-produced the video with a close group of friends. Thematically, “Starling” is very different than the first single released off the album, “Last Time We Never Meet Again.”

Fascinated by the idea of alternate realities and imaginary worlds, Escaper finds Kinsley challenging the listener to find their own escape. Across the album’s 12 tracks, Kinsley explores old friendships, loss, romantic love compared to the love of close friends, and relationships fizzling that once flourished.

Kinsley collaborated with and co-produced the album alongside Grammy-award winning producer John Congleton(Angel Olsen, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten). “One realization you have eventually as an insular, more introspective person is that there’s a world outside of yourself waiting for you to look into it. I had made every single EP from scratch, in the sweetness of my apartment… This record was meant to be grand and unstoppable. A beginning descent into freefall. Why protect that feeling in solitude? Why not invite another into that journey?” she details of working with Congleton.

Kinsley will embark on a headline tour across North America, the U.K. and Europe in support of the new music, kicking off September 15 and including stops at New York City’s Webster Hall, two evenings at Los Angeles’ Troubadour and more.

September 16—Neumos—Seattle, WA

September 17—Polaris Hall—Portland, OR

September 19—The Independent—San Francisco, CA

September 20—Troubadour—Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

September 21—Troubadour—Los Angeles, CA

September 22—Valley Bar—Phoenix, AZ

September 25—House of Blues Cambridge Room—Dallas, TX

September 26—Antone’s Nightclub—Austin, TX (SOLD OUT)

September 29—The Basement East—Nashville, TN

October 1—Thalia Hall—Chicago, IL

October 2—A&R Music Bar—Columbus, OH

October 4—The Loft at Center Stage—Atlanta, GA

October 5—Motorco Music Hall—Durham, NC

October 6—Union Stage—Washington D.C.

October 9—The Great Hall—Toronto, ON

October 10—Theatre Fairmount—Montreal, QC

October 12—Higher Ground Showcase Lounge—South Burlington, VT

October 13—Royale—Boston, MA

October 15—The Foundry at The Fillmore—Philadelphia, PA

October 16—Webster Hall—New York, NY

November 8—Whelan’s—Dublin, Ireland

November 10—SWG3—Glasgow, UK

November 11—Band On The Wall—Manchester, UK

November 13—Thekla—Bristol, UK

November 14—Heaven—London, UK

November 18—Melkweg—Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 19—CBE—Cologne, Germany

November 22—Lido—Berlin, Germany

November 23—Cafe v Lese—Prague, Czech Republic

November 25—Strom—Munich, Germany

November 27—Le Bellevilloise—Paris, France

