Michael Love Michael – Bruiser

Today, pop singer Michael Love Michael shares the brand-new single “Bruiser.” A cross between 90s alt-rock acts like Radiohead and avant-garde pop acts like Bjork, “Bruiser” is the perfect soundtrack for film montages of soul-searching, a long bike ride, a beach hang, or a summer goth meetup.

“This song is about trying to love our complexity,” explains Michael Love Michael. “It’s about loving and fighting, being unabashedly human. I went through a lot of extreme change in the last couple years – it has formed me in ways I’m still untangling. I have a hard time “defining” myself. But finding the word “bruiser” came to me when I needed to understand I didn’t have to be perfect to heal. In fact, there’s no such thing as healing perfectly. Being rough around the edges is how I have survived this long. So “Bruiser” is a great way to introduce and invite listeners to my new album. I’m so grateful to Reuben Butchart for helping me construct this universe. This is just the beginning. Welcome.”

Michael Love Michael is an experimental pop musician, writer, and visual artist. For over a decade, she worked across media as a journalist, from Condé Nast to indie outlets. In 2020, as the world became radicalized by the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, she shifted her focus to her first loves: music and creative writing. She released her debut album XO, independently in August of that year. Following a string of international press and shows, she signed with Get Better Records in 2022, where she released her second album, To Build Me a House. Since then, she has collaborated with Chelsea Wolfe, Medusa, Radio Slave, and more. Currently, she is an MFA student in Creative Nonfiction at The New School, writing her debut manuscript.

