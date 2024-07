Lily Williams shares the title track of her upcoming EP Losing My Accent arriving Friday August 9 on Overall Recordings/Atlantic Records.

“Losing My Accent” further collects a dazzling run of new music from Williams, including such deeply personal songs as “Every Storm,” “If I Don’t Like You,” “Love You To Death,” “Learning Curve“ and “Things That Fall.”

Last year saw Williams share her label debut EP, How The Story Ends.

#allthepeopleilove