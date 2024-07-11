Katy Perry – Woman’s World

Katy Perry launched an exciting new era in her record-breaking pop career today, revealing details about her sixth studio album, entitled 143, set for September 20 release via Capitol Records.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” explains Katy Perry.

The result is a sexy, fearless return to form for the multifaceted musician. Jam-packed with the kind of empowering and provocative pop anthems fans have come to love, 143 is an album with a lot of heart – and a lot of BPM.

“Woman’s World,” the first single, is a powerful celebration of womanhood in all its forms. Katy wrote the track with songwriter Chloe Angelides and producers Dr. Luke, Vaughn Oliver, Aaron Joseph, and Rocco Did It Again!

Signed 143, Special edition pink vinyl, CD single, 7-inch orange vinyl, cassettes and more are available.

