Ice Spice, Central Cee – Did It First

GRAMMY®-nominated rapper and pop culture sensation Ice Spice teams up with chart-topping UK rapper Central Cee on the explosive new single “Did It First.”

Ice and Central Cee began teasing the single earlier this week, stirring up speculation and amassing over 42 million views on TikTok plus 10,500+ creates with the official sound. “Did It First” is from Ice Spice’s debut album, Y2K! — due out July 26 via 10K Projects/Capitol Records.

ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival^

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld^*

Thu Jul 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival^*

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Wed Aug 07 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum *

Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

*Non Live Nation Date

#icespice