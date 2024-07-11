Charlotte Wessels – Dopamine

Astonishing singer-songwriter CHARLOTTE WESSELS (ex-DELAIN) has joined forces with Simone Simons of Epica for her mesmerizing new single entitled “Dopamine”.

This track is part of WESSELS’ first traditional full-length, full-band solo album, ‘The Obsession,’ set to be released on September 20, 2024 via Napalm Records.

Promising a deeply immersive and evocative experience, the two Dutch symphonic metal legends guide listeners through the emotional landscape of SSRI-induced numbness. ‘The Obsession’ showcases WESSELS’ most mature work to date, blending progressive and heavier soundscapes with catchy elements.

Supported by her former DELAIN bandmates, who contribute to the album’s heavier sound, CHARLOTTE WESSELS is set to bring ‘The Obsession’ to the stage this year. The journey begins with a release show on October 4, 2024 at Utrecht’s TivoliVredenburg, followed by a special guest appearance with label mates KAMELOT and AD INFINITUM in Drachten on October 11, 2024. After these shows, WESSELS will join VOLA on their Friend of Phantom EU Tour 2024, kicking off on November 1.

CHARLOTTE WESSELS on “Dopamine”:

“Lyrically, ‘Dopamine’ deals with SSRI-induced numbness that I experienced a few years ago when I was on Sertraline, a type of antidepressant. While the medication was really helpful, there were so many side effects that I’d never heard of. This song deals with some of them, and while it feels vulnerable to expose the experience, I hope it helps in breaking down the shame and taboo around the topic.

“Simone reached out to me as I was first opening up about this in an interview, and when the first version of ‘Dopamine’ dropped on Patreon (because of course we’re each other’s patrons) she texted how much she liked the song. So when we were working on the album version it only made sense to ask if she’d sing along on the track. I am so happy she agreed and after all of the shared introspection, it was great fun to let loose wearing pink wigs in ball pits and marshmallow pools for the video recordings. Musically, out of the entire new album, ‘Dopamine’ went through the biggest transformation. What started out as an EDM demo for a collaboration with a dance duo that never happened, became an acoustic Song Of The Month on Patreon, which then had a massive overhaul when rearranging it with Timo. The new band version is an absolute banger, and the beautiful guest vocals by Simone complete the song.”

CHARLOTTE WESSELS LIVE 2024

17.08.24 NL – Ulft Dru Park / Huntenpop Festival

14.09.24 NL – Rotterdam / Baroeg Open Air

04.10.24 NL – Utrecht / TivoliVredenburg – Ronda (Album Release Show)

11.10.24 NL – Drachten / Poppoadium Iduna (with Kamelot & Ad Infinitum)

Friend of a Phantom EU Tour 2024

Supporting VOLA

01.11.24 DK – Århus / Voxhall

02.11.24 SE – Gothenburg / Pustervik

03.11.24 NO – Oslo / Vulkan Arena

08.11.24 SE – Stockholm / Fryshuset Klubben

10.11.24 DE – Berlin / Columbia Theater

11.11.24 PL – Krakow / Hype Park

13.11.24 CZ – Prague / Meetfactory

14.11.24 AT – Vienna / Flex

15.11.24 DE – Munich / Backstage Halle

16.11.24 CH – Zurich / Komplex

17.11.24 IT – Milan / Live Club

19.11.24 DE – Cologne / Kantine

21.11.24 FR – Paris / Petit Bain

22.11.24 UK – London / Heaven

23.11.24 UK – Nottingham / Rescue Rooms

24.11.24 UK – Glasgow / G2

25.11.24 UK – Manchester / Club Academy

26.11.24 UK – Bristol / SWX

27.11.24 LU – Esch-Sur-Alzette / Rockhal

28.11.24 NL – Eindhoven / Effenaar

29.11.24 DE – Hamburg / Markthalle

