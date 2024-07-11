Charlotte Wessels – Dopamine
Astonishing singer-songwriter CHARLOTTE WESSELS (ex-DELAIN) has joined forces with Simone Simons of Epica for her mesmerizing new single entitled “Dopamine”.
This track is part of WESSELS’ first traditional full-length, full-band solo album, ‘The Obsession,’ set to be released on September 20, 2024 via Napalm Records.
Promising a deeply immersive and evocative experience, the two Dutch symphonic metal legends guide listeners through the emotional landscape of SSRI-induced numbness. ‘The Obsession’ showcases WESSELS’ most mature work to date, blending progressive and heavier soundscapes with catchy elements.
Supported by her former DELAIN bandmates, who contribute to the album’s heavier sound, CHARLOTTE WESSELS is set to bring ‘The Obsession’ to the stage this year. The journey begins with a release show on October 4, 2024 at Utrecht’s TivoliVredenburg, followed by a special guest appearance with label mates KAMELOT and AD INFINITUM in Drachten on October 11, 2024. After these shows, WESSELS will join VOLA on their Friend of Phantom EU Tour 2024, kicking off on November 1.
CHARLOTTE WESSELS on “Dopamine”:
“Lyrically, ‘Dopamine’ deals with SSRI-induced numbness that I experienced a few years ago when I was on Sertraline, a type of antidepressant. While the medication was really helpful, there were so many side effects that I’d never heard of. This song deals with some of them, and while it feels vulnerable to expose the experience, I hope it helps in breaking down the shame and taboo around the topic.
“Simone reached out to me as I was first opening up about this in an interview, and when the first version of ‘Dopamine’ dropped on Patreon (because of course we’re each other’s patrons) she texted how much she liked the song. So when we were working on the album version it only made sense to ask if she’d sing along on the track. I am so happy she agreed and after all of the shared introspection, it was great fun to let loose wearing pink wigs in ball pits and marshmallow pools for the video recordings. Musically, out of the entire new album, ‘Dopamine’ went through the biggest transformation. What started out as an EDM demo for a collaboration with a dance duo that never happened, became an acoustic Song Of The Month on Patreon, which then had a massive overhaul when rearranging it with Timo. The new band version is an absolute banger, and the beautiful guest vocals by Simone complete the song.”
CHARLOTTE WESSELS LIVE 2024
17.08.24 NL – Ulft Dru Park / Huntenpop Festival
14.09.24 NL – Rotterdam / Baroeg Open Air
04.10.24 NL – Utrecht / TivoliVredenburg – Ronda (Album Release Show)
11.10.24 NL – Drachten / Poppoadium Iduna (with Kamelot & Ad Infinitum)
Friend of a Phantom EU Tour 2024
Supporting VOLA
01.11.24 DK – Århus / Voxhall
02.11.24 SE – Gothenburg / Pustervik
03.11.24 NO – Oslo / Vulkan Arena
08.11.24 SE – Stockholm / Fryshuset Klubben
10.11.24 DE – Berlin / Columbia Theater
11.11.24 PL – Krakow / Hype Park
13.11.24 CZ – Prague / Meetfactory
14.11.24 AT – Vienna / Flex
15.11.24 DE – Munich / Backstage Halle
16.11.24 CH – Zurich / Komplex
17.11.24 IT – Milan / Live Club
19.11.24 DE – Cologne / Kantine
21.11.24 FR – Paris / Petit Bain
22.11.24 UK – London / Heaven
23.11.24 UK – Nottingham / Rescue Rooms
24.11.24 UK – Glasgow / G2
25.11.24 UK – Manchester / Club Academy
26.11.24 UK – Bristol / SWX
27.11.24 LU – Esch-Sur-Alzette / Rockhal
28.11.24 NL – Eindhoven / Effenaar
29.11.24 DE – Hamburg / Markthalle
#charlottewessels