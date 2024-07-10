Tasha – All This and So Much More

Chicago-born artist Tasha announces All This and So Much More, her dazzling forthcoming album, due September 20th on Bayonet Records.

If her 2021 release Tell Me What You Miss The Most was an introspective meditation on love with a few moments of glancing toward what’s next, All this and So Much More is Tasha turned outward, flourishing, telling us what it’s like to take life by the chin and look it in the eye. The announcement comes with a video for the album’s spirited lead single “The Beginning.”

“As one of the first songs I wrote for this album, “The Beginning” feels like an introduction to the journey of self-discovery I found myself on throughout the year to come (and in turn, the songs that emerged),” Tasha explains. “While the song touches on uncertainty, sadness, and a desire for connection, the very first line – “This is not the end, it’s just the beginning” – encapsulates the sense of hope and possibility I continued to arrive at after it all. For me, there’s a lingering excitement at the end of Greg Uhlmann’s spinning guitar solo outro – it can be hard to see in the moment, but big endings are so often openings to adventures you haven’t even begun to imagine.”

